Clifton Neighbourhood Forum has been told a hearing will go ahead so it can challenge the controversial blueprint which could see around 10,000 new homes built in the borough.

Members had wanted to dispute the plan on three grounds but a judge has ruled they can only argue on one – how the planning inspector who oversaw the compiling of the plan considered its transport impacts.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion said the council will defend the plan’s adoption.

“Adopting the Local Plan was a really positive step forward for our communities and a new chapter for Calderdale” she said.

“The planning arguments were fully scrutinised at the Local Plan examination in public, although it is not unusual for a plan to be challenged.

“Both the council and the secretary of state responded robustly to the bid to challenge the Local Plan process, and we will defend the plan’s adoption at the hearing.”

Clifton Neighbourhood Forum has raised £15,000 to fund its legal claim thanks to donations.

A spokesperson for the forum said the reality of the transport and traffic situation “is that the Calderdale highway and transport network cannot cope with the Local Plan proposals”.

The Local Plan was officially adopted in March this year after the majority of the borough’s councillors voted in favour of it.