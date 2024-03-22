Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Persimmon says it will be seeking permission from Calderdale Council to build 104 houses at Soaper Lane – the latest in a number of schemes proposed since the authority adopted its Local Plan a year ago.

In January, NJ (2002) Ltd put in an application to build 298 homes at land next to Wade House Avenue, and last November Joe Bottomley Ventures submitted plans to build up to 30 new homes at the former Clough Mills site at Halifax Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilding proposals have been controversial with some residents who are concerned about numbers and resulting pressures on infrastructure including roads and schools – concerns which they voiced during hearings into the Local Plan.

Persimmon Homes want to build the homes in Shelf

Persimmon says the Soaper Lane site is allocated for housing in the blueprint for the borough and says the application would deliver a mix of property types and sizes ranging from two-bed to four-bed homes, if it is permitted.

The company says homes would be built to new building regulations, including improved energy efficiency, and claims it is “working closely with Calderdale Council and engaging with local residents and stakeholders through the application process".

James Parkin Land, who is director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for a new development in Shelf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This development will provide 104 high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design in keeping with the local area.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Calderdale Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”

The council says new homes are needed and the Local Plan enables it to require certain standards from housebuilders.

All councils are required by the Government to have a Local Plan which sets out areas for potential housing developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale’s has been controversial particularly in south and east parts of the borough, where thousands of new homes may be built into the 2030s.