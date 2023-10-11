News you can trust since 1853
Local Plan: Bid to build 94 new homes in leafy Calderdale village by Persimmon

Plans for 94 new homes in Northowram have been submitted to Calderdale Council.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Persimmon wants to build the homes at Hall Lane, which is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan.

The development would be a mix of property types and sizes, says the firm, ranging from one through to four-bed homes.

Persimmon says it is working closely with Calderdale Council and engaging with residents and stakeholders through the application process.

Persimmon says the homes would be a mix of sizesPersimmon says the homes would be a mix of sizes
As part of the plans, a historic tree belt will be reinstated at the north of the site.

A Grade II listed wall will also be repaired and enhanced.

Christopher Hull, managing director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “This development will provide 94 high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design in keeping with the local area.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Calderdale Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”

