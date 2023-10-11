Plans for 94 new homes in Northowram have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Persimmon wants to build the homes at Hall Lane, which is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan.

The development would be a mix of property types and sizes, says the firm, ranging from one through to four-bed homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon says it is working closely with Calderdale Council and engaging with residents and stakeholders through the application process.

Persimmon says the homes would be a mix of sizes

As part of the plans, a historic tree belt will be reinstated at the north of the site.

A Grade II listed wall will also be repaired and enhanced.

Christopher Hull, managing director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “This development will provide 94 high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design in keeping with the local area.