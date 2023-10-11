Local Plan: Bid to build 94 new homes in leafy Calderdale village by Persimmon
Persimmon wants to build the homes at Hall Lane, which is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan.
The development would be a mix of property types and sizes, says the firm, ranging from one through to four-bed homes.
Persimmon says it is working closely with Calderdale Council and engaging with residents and stakeholders through the application process.
As part of the plans, a historic tree belt will be reinstated at the north of the site.
A Grade II listed wall will also be repaired and enhanced.
Christopher Hull, managing director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “This development will provide 94 high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design in keeping with the local area.
“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Calderdale Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”