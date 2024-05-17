Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A legal challenge to a controversial planning blueprint for Calderdale’s future has failed.

The High Court has ruled that Calderdale Council’s decision to adopt its Local Plan was lawful.

Some angry residents were concerned about the scale and nature of the development outlined in the document, which includes the potential to build nearly 10,000 new homes.

They included members of Clifton Neighbourhood Forum, who were granted permission for a judicial review into the council’s adoption process.

The forum had wanted to dispute the plan on three grounds but a judge has ruled they could only argue on one – how the planning inspector who oversaw the compiling of the plan considered its transport impacts.

A three-hour hearing took place last month at the High Court in Leeds and today an 11-page judgement has been handed down confirming that the council’s decision to adopt the Local Plan was lawful.

The Council and the Government Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities both presented the case in support of adopting the plan.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion said: “The development of our Local Plan was a very long, detailed and robust process to make sure that we have the right plan for Calderdale’s future.

“Our focus remains on delivery. Calderdale’s Local Plan will allow us to achieve our ambitions to create good jobs and homes where they are needed in our towns and places.

“As important, it will allow us to protect our distinctive landscapes so that future generations can enjoy our beautiful countryside.”

Councillors voted to adopt the Local Plan in March last year.

It provides a framework for guiding planning decisions and establishes where new jobs, homes and services will be located.

It includes a requirement for ten per cent of homes to be one-bedroom, including some bungalows, and at least 60 per cent to be two- or three-bedroom homes.

Several planning applications have already been submitted for land identified in the Local Plan, including a bid for more than 300 new homes near Brighouse and more than 100 in Shelf.