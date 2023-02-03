Another group leader fears the plan, if it is adopted, could leave green belt areas of the borough open to “cherry picking” by developers.

Opposition groups on Calderdale Council have been giving their reactions to Planning Inspector Katie Child’s final report to the council about the plan, designed to shape future land use in the district over the next decade.

Leader of the council’s Conservative group, Coun Steven Leigh said the plan being found “sound” still hinged on the council’s acceptance of main modifications.

Ms Child’s report says these are needed and if accepted she can find the plan “sound”.

“I’m eagerly awaiting the responses to the main modifications and want to study those in detail before I can comment further.

“Obviously it will all depend on the acceptability of the main modifications,” said Coun Leigh (Con, Ryburn).

Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, Coun James Baker, said his group recognised the need for a Local Plan to provide affordable housing and had voted on a plan that protected the green belt.

But having won a majority in 2019, the Labour group set about making changes insisting on higher growth predictions, upping the number of sites needed, he said.

“We are now left with a plan with that won’t prioritise sustainable development in town centres.

“Our worry is developers will cherry-pick the greenbelt sites for building the most profitable large homes, whilst eye-sore brownfield sites get left undeveloped,” said Coun Baker.

Government-appointed, Ms Child, is overseeing the Local Plan process which could see almost 10,000 new homes built in Calderdale into the 2030s.

Coun Jane Sculllion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the authority was “very pleased” with the outcome of the Inspector’s examination.

Cabinet will now consider her report and is expected to recommend to the full Calderdale Council that members adopt the plan for implementation.

Once formally adopted it would make sure decisions on planning applications met the needs of communities while conserving landscapes, ensuring homes were built in the right places, she said.

