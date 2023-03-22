The majority of the borough’s councillors have tonight (Wednesday) voted in favour of adopting the Local Plan, despite concerns from residents.

Many of those most worried about the blueprint for the future of Calderdale turned out to share their fury at a protest before the council met this evening.

Proposals have been particularly controversial in parts of Calderdale including Brighouse, Rastrick, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf where a majority of the new homes might be built.

Halifax Town Hall

Campaigners’ concerns range from insufficient infrastructure to air quality.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker had called on people to join the Local Plan protest and sign a petition against its adoption.

The Conservative politician said: “"I am not against building new homes. The Conservative Group on Calderdale Council and I have been very clear about that. We recognise more homes are needed in Calderdale.

"But what is incredibly important is the infrastructure - roads, GP surgeries, schools, even the sewage and drainage systems.

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn

"We cannot support such large quantities of new houses in a concentrated area of the borough that already suffers from horrendous traffic congestion, poor air quality and is prone to flooding without that vital infrastructure.”

Tweeting about the vote tonight Calderdale Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said: “After a 10 year process of consultation and scrutiny, Calderdale Council passed our local plan. For homes and businesses.