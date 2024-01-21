Calderdale councillors will be urged to adopt guidance aimed at shaping 3,000 new homes in the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The supplementary planning documents will also more widely inform what Calderdale Council expects of developers wanting to build new homes which are much needed but need to be the right ones, said leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion.

If a meeting of the full council agrees, the detailed documents will operate alongside a council’s Local Plan to ensure planners, councillors and developers know what is expected from applications which could see thousands of new homes built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documents have used consultation responses to make some changes relating to proposed garden communities at Thornhills and Woodhouse, both near Brighouse.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion has explained what the documents mean

If developed – in phases, over a period of around a decade – these could see 1,937 homes built at the former and 1,037 at the latter.

The guidance which will be in place in tandem with the Local Plan will tell developers what sort of homes the council wants to see in the borough, Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) told colleagues.

The Brighouse garden community documents are an example setting out detail on matters from the width of a footpath to the look and type of homes, showing how building closed to existing communities can work, also addressing infrastructure issues, she has said previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the two garden communities will have a local centre, a community school, playgrounds with picnic areas, and a mobility hub taking in things like e-bike charging points, bus stops with real-time information and boxes for internet shopping, if schemes get planning permission.

Calderdale’s demographics are changing and it sets out requirement for a proportion of homes to be suitable for people downsizing or wanting to get a foot on the housing ladder, she told the council’s cabinet.

Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) urged people to take a look at the design guides which showed ambitions for what the garden communities might look like.