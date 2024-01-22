Local Plan: Developer hoping to build 300 new homes, medical centre and community hub in Halifax
Stone Knight Partnership is hoping to build Hebble Royd on what it says is the largest site in Halifax allocated for residential development in Calderdale’s Local Plan off Shay Lane in Ovenden.
As well as around 300 new homes, plans for the 43-acre site include a care village with assisted living apartments, a residential care home,
a community hub and a medical centre.
A spokesperson for the developer said the development has been designed to accommodate walking paths, cycling paths and play areas.
Stone Knight Partnership is a private organisation specialising in developing newbuild housing sites and healthcare specialist accommodation
throughout the UK.
It has launched a public consultation asking for residents’ views on the plans which includes posting leaflets to people who live nearby.
Fezan Sheikh, CEO of Stone Knight Partnership, said: “We are delighted to bring this key development forward.
"We are entirely committed to developing high quality new build communities that focus on vibrant and sustainable place making throughout the region.
"Stone Knight Partnership has a long-term vision to make a significant impact in addressing housing needs throughout the UK.
"We anticipate great feedback on the Hebble Royd development.”
Details of the plan can be viewed at www.hebbleroyddevelopment.co.uk.
Calderdale’s Local Plan is a blueprint for the whole borough providing a framework for guiding planning decisions and establishing where new jobs, homes and services will be located.
It was adopted last year despite some opposition from angry residents.