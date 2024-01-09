Plans to build almost 300 homes in a Calderdale village have been submitted.

NJ (2002) Ltd wants to build the homes at land next to Wade House Avenue in Shelf.

The application is one of a number being submitted to Calderdale Council by different developers for Shelf, which has been identified in Calderdale’s Local Plan as one of the areas where large numbers of new homes could be built. The controversial blueprint for the borough, which was adopted by councillors last year, will determine where thousands of new homes and businesses can be built into the 2030s.

Other areas identified in the Local Plan are Brighouse, Hipperholme, Northowram and Greetland.

Some of the land which may be developed behind Wade House Avenue - access to the site would be off Wade House Road, Shelf. Picture: Google

In November, around 700 homes were leafleted by the developer about this application, and ward councillors were also offered the opportunity to meet with them.

STEN Architecture-produced supporting papers submitted with the application say the site will be accessed off Wade House Road.

Of the 298 homes, 38 will be two-bedroomed homes, 113 three-bedroom homes and 147 four-bedroom homes.

The developer says 67 of these are classed as “affordable”, including 38 two-bedroom homes (of which 22 will be bungalows) and 29 three-bedroom homes.

They will be laid out in a design which mixes terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Homes will feature photovoltaic panels and a waste water heat recovery energy system.

A new parking area for existing homes on Wade House Road forms part of the application, according to supporting statements.

“Urban spaces” at regular intervals, tree planting, landscaping and walking routes through the site also form part of the application, and another feature is a central square.

STEN says: ”The design team have engaged with the local authority and developers of an adjacent parcel to create a holistic solution that works well.”

For more details about the application, search the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website for application number 23/01039/FUL.

Residents concerned about the Local Plan have been given permission by the High Court for a judicial review.

Clifton Neighbourhood Forum has been told a hearing will go ahead so it can challenge the controversial blueprint.