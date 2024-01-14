Calderdale Council’s leader has been explaining in more detail what residents can expect Calderdale’s Local Plan to bring.

The blueprint for the borough provides a framework for guiding planning decisions and establishes where new jobs, homes and services will be located.

It was adopted last year despite some opposition from angry residents.

They include members of Clifton Neighbourhood Forum, who have been given High Court permission for a judicial review so they can challenge the plan which could see around 10,000 new homes built in the borough.

Calderdale Council's leader Jane Scullion

Members had wanted to dispute the plan on three grounds but a judge has ruled they can only argue on one – how the planning inspector who oversaw the compiling of the plan considered its transport impacts.

Leader of the council Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said housing was one of the biggest issues facing Calderdale and even at a time of financial struggles, it was important to the ambition of what councillors want the borough to look like.

Office of National Statistics data shows the borough as an ageing population and there was need to encourage people to invest in Calderdale, bringing their families here.

Calderdale had thousands of people on housing waiting lists.

How a play area included in one of the new housing developments might look. Copyright Urban &Civic, photographer Ed Tyler

“We want very much in these developments to see developers looking at a mix of homes,” she said.

What will be required in Calderdale is set out in a 1,000 page document, said Coun Scullion: “So it’s clear to everyone what kind of place this is.”

It sets out requirement for ten per cent of homes to be one-bedroom, including some bungalows, and at least 60 per cent to be two- or three-bedroom homes.

Ten per cent of the homes needed to be four-bed plus for a number of reasons, including generations living together, she said.

An aerial view of a Brighouse Garden Communities green link. Copyright: JTP

“What we are looking for is great quality housing, a really good mix, community facilities and all the infrastructure things we need to put in,” she said.

Infrastructure issues were among concerns regularly raised by people opposed to the Local Plan.

“I understand why people are concerned about these things,” said Coun Scullion.

Some things – GP numbers, for example, were national issues and the council could not conjure the NHS for more GPs but it had established working relationships with NHS and primary care partners, she said.

“It’s not the Local Plan that’s broken, its the national system,” said Coun Scullion.

The council’s lead Planning Officer, Richard Seaman, said a central theme of the Local Plan was addressing wider determinants and an approach to design which reduced likelihood of people becoming unhealthy.

“We can’t magic doctors and dentists but we can get people physically active, create environments that are good for their mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

“It is important to think about how we are trying to align housing growth and jobs growth – there is an increasing link between people’s economic situation and their health.