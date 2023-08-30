Calderdale Council began the consultation on Friday (August 25) and the deadline for providing feedback is on 5pm on Friday, September 22.

Developments described by the council as ‘garden communities’, at Thornhills and Woodhouse – both near Brighouse – are a key component of the council’s local plan, which wasapproved by councillors in the spring and which sets out where almost 10,000 new homes might be built into the 2030s.

Proposals have been controversial, particularly in south east Calderdale where the lion’s share of homes might be built, with an angry neighbourhood group even seeking a judicial review of the plan’s adoption.

Thornhills Fields near Brighouse

The council says the consultation is on planning documents which set out how both the Woodhouse and Thornhill developments should be designed to deliver “high-quality, comprehensive development and ensure they are successful places”.

The mix of homes on each site will include between one and four bedrooms, affordable homes, and adaptable and accessible features to support age- and disabled-friendly communities.

Each development will also benefit from a new primary school, large green and open spaces including parks, hedgerows and community growing areas, and cycle tracks and footpaths, says the authority.

Facilities at Woodhouse include a local grocery store, café and community hall, and at Thornhills a farm shop and cafe, community hall and nursery.

Leader of Calderdale Council Coun Jane Scullion

Comments received will inform delivery of the developments, said leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, who urged people to get involved.

“We want our garden communities to have a strong sense of place but also complement their surroundings, protecting local heritage and with plentiful green open space,” she said.

“They will also include homes for all and great community facilities, all easily and safely accessible by cycling or walking.

“These planning documents have been put together following extensive research, but we want to hear from local people to help shape the final documents.”

Both documents are available to view at http://calderdale.gov.uk/spds and are also available at libraries and other council buildings.