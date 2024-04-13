Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month, homebuilder Persimmon announced it would be seeking permission to build the homes at Soaper Lane in Shelf – and the full application has now gone in to Calderdale Council.

More than 100 documents are submitted with the applications, including the company’s design and transport impact assessments.

They can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal by searching for the application number 24/00252/FUL.

The Persimmon Homes application is for land in Shelf

Consultation on the application runs until Thursday, May 2.

Comments can be sent to the council by that date by email, by post or via the planning portal.

Persimmon says the Soaper Lane site is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan and says the application would deliver a mix of property types and sizes ranging from two-bed to four-bed homes, if it is permitted.

Housebuilding proposals in the area are controversial with some residents who are concerned about numbers and resulting pressures on infrastructure including roads and schools – concerns which they voiced during hearings into the Local Plan.

A number of applications to build homes in Shelf have been submitted recently.

In January, NJ (2002) Ltd put in an application to build 298 homes at land next to Wade House Avenue and last November, Joe Bottomley Ventures submitted plans to build up to 30 new homes at the former Clough Mills site at Halifax Road.