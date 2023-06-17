The borough needs more than 200 new affordable homes a year built over the next decade, said a document before council’s Cabinet which is likely to inform the newly-approved Local Plan.

Affordable housing can include homes for social or affordable rent, rent-to-buy and homes which can be sold at a discount - such as starter or first homes.

To achieve that, the paper included suggestions of making planning permissions for new developments being dependent on developers entering into legal agreements to provide a proportion of homes that are affordable.

Thousands more affordable homes are needed, says the document

The document proposed a form of zoning, which would see the creation of Zone A (need “very hot”), Zone B (need “hot”), Zone C (need “medium”) and Zone D (need “cold”), with the higher “temperature” meaning the most need.

In Zone A – which the document says includes Hebden Bridge, Charlestown, Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland – even developments of under 10 dwellings would require 35 per cent of them to be affordable.

In Zone B – which includes Northowram, Shelf, Norwood Green, Halifax town centre, Skircoat and parts of Lightcliffe – developments of under 10 dwellings would require 30 per cent to be affordable.

In Zone C – which includes Todmorden, Walsden, Cornholme, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth, Luddenden Foot, Luddenden, Bradshaw, Brighouse, Rastrick, Clifton, Southowram, Hipperholme, Bailiff Bridge, and other parts of Lightcliffe - developments of more than 15 homes would require 25 per cent to be affordable.

And in Zone D – which includes Elland, Greetland, Holywell Green, Stainland, Wheatley, Ovenden Halifax, Mixenden, Boothtown and parts of West Halifax – developments of more than 15 homes would require 20 per cent to be affordable.

The document has not been formally adopted yet but will be put out for public consultation.