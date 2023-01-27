Calderdale Council says the plan, which will detail where around 9,900 new homes might be built in Calderdale into the 2030s, has now reached the final stages before adoption.

The authority says the Government-appointed independent Planning Inspector, Katie Child, who oversaw hearings into the plan over four years and will make the determination, has now sent them her final report.

It concludes that – subject to the modifications set out in her report – the Calderdale Local Plan will be legally compliant.

Council Cabinet member for for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Sculllion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the authority was “very pleased” with the outcome of the Inspector’s examination.

“Once the Local Plan is formally adopted it will make sure that decisions on planning applications meet the needs of our communities whilst conserving our distinctive Calderdale landscapes over the next few years.

“The plan allows us to ensure that the right homes are built in the right places; that infrastructure is delivered to support them; that jobs are created to support our thriving towns and, as importantly, that our natural environment is protected.

“We are now very close to the end of this process, which has been extremely thorough, over a number of years, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has taken part and made representations to help us make sure this is the right plan for Calderdale,” she said.

Campaigners in Shelf and Northowram have been campaigning against proposals to develop fields and open sites in the area as part of Calderdale's controversial Local Plan for future house-building.

The plan has been bitterly opposed by some residents and campaign groups battling against possible development on open fields and feared carve up of the countryside or removal of green belt sites.

In particular, with thousands of new homes potentially being built in south east Calderdale, it has been highly controversial in areas including Brighouse – where two huge ‘Garden Suburbs’ are proposed – Greetland, Northowram and Shelf.

The next step will be consideration of the draft Local Plan by the Cabinet, which will be asked to support its adoption, with the final decision being taken by the Full Council.

This is likely to take place in the next eight weeks, says the council.

