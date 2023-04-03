The ward councillors for Ovenden – Danielle Durrans, Helen Rivron and Stuart Cairney (all Labour) – say they cannot support the council plans for their areas as it stands.

They have said: “We have listened carefully to the views of residents on the North Halifax Improved Streets for People scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really concerned about the loss of residents' parking on Cousin Lane, the loss of the disabled bay and the impact on the supported living house. Unless these issues are resolved, we cannot support the scheme.

Ovenden ward councillors Stuart Cairney, Helen Rivron and Danielle Durrans are concerned about the council's plans

"We would like to see further changes to the design for the road, cycle lane and pavement layout to prevent confrontation between cyclists and pedestrians.

"Finally we are concerned about the loss of 20 trees – just one in a series of such losses in the area. We would want to see any lost trees replaced in the immediate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We support the promotion of cycling and the reduction of car journeys but can only support this proposal if these changes are made so the scheme works for everyone.”

The council wants to make walking and cycling easier and safer, and improve access between north Halifax and Halifax town centre.

The hope is that more people will consider travelling on foot and by bike, rather than by car.

Changes have been made to the proposals after feedback from residents – but many are still not happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include reducing the lane widths on the dual carriageway as it approaches Ovenden Way to allow space for walking and cycling, and reduce speeds.

On Ovenden Way, the council says there will be “very little change” to the amount of parking.

On Cousin Lane, it has updated its plans to add five car parking spaces opposite Moor Lane. It is removing a stretch of on-street parking on the eastern side of Cousin Lane near the junction with Bank Edge Road and adding new parking spaces opposite.

A petition has been launched, saying the plans mean residents with no driveways will be left with nowhere to par, businesses will loose trade and trees will be cut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad