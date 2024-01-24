Map shows Japanese knotweed hotspots in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homeowners in Calderdale can check if their property is near to any Japanese knotweed hotspots thanks to an interactive map.

It’s believed that Japanese knotweed was originally imported into the UK from Japan back in the nineteenth century, when engineers thought it would stabilise and beautify railway embankments.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homeowners in Calderdale can check if their property is near to any Japanese knotweed hotspots thanks to an interactive map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has since spread across the UK, with more than 29,500 confirmed cases growing in number each year.

Horticulture Magazine has created an interactive map to show how many confirmed cases of Japanese Knotweed in different areas of the UK.

In Calderdale there are dozens of confirmed cases of Japanese knotweed.

Following Burnley Road from Mytholmroyd to Todmorden the map shows a high concentration of confirmed cases.

Volunteers pictured removing Himalayan Balsam and Japanese Knotweed from the river bank in Sowerby Bridge back in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also several near Salterhebble that can be seen on the map.

Japanese knotweed is typically spread accidentally through the movement of soil or gardening waste, or via rivers and streams when pieces of rhizome break off and take hold in new locations.