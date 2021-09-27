Metal globe rolls into Halifax as part of 1500km route to raise awareness of climate change

Arnd Drossel. Picture: Submitted

The globe is being walked by eco artist Arnd Drossel from Paderborn in Germany to Glasgow, planned to arrive there before COP 26 starts at the end of October.

It aims to raise awareness about climate change, pointing out that there is only one earth and everyone can promise to help look after it for the benefit of future generations.

Arnd, Harry, Margaret and Geoff Barnes and the globe. Picture: Submitted

Arnd is either walking the globe or pulling it on a trailer from one town to another, 1500 km in total.

Arnd began the walk back in August and reached Halifax last Friday (September 24).

In Halifax they were welcomed by Margaret and Geoff Barnes, both longtime members of the Halifax Aachen Society.

Aachen is Halifax's twin town in Germany and the globe walked through Aachen a few weeks before.

The rest of the welcoming party was a large group of students and staff from Trinity Academy Sixth Form.

The walk is part of the project My Promise Mother Earth.