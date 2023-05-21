More than 100 gather in part of Halifax to learn more about tackling climate crisis

Organisers of the One Planet Festival at Arden Road Social Club in Bell Hall said more than 100 people gathered to learn more about how to cut carbon footprints, tackling the climate crisis and enjoy delicious vegan food.

The audience heard from a range of speakers including Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch, Rachel Johnston from Calderdale Green New Deal and Perveen Hussain from Calderdale Interfaith Council.

There were a host of stalls offering advice including on keeping homes warm and sustainable diets.

The One Planet Festival in Halifax

Samina Arshad, one of the organisers, said: “I’m so pleased the event was a big success, I've received very positive feedback.

"This community is eager to know more about the climate emergency and what we can all do to tackle it. I want this to be the start of new climate, nature and health focussed initiatives in Park Ward.”

