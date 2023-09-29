More than 2,000 sign petition against new cycle lane in part of Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking on behalf of Ovenden and Illingworth residents who signed the petition, Andrea Balme said the proposed cycle lane for stretches of Ovenden Way and Cousin Lane would be detrimental.

The lane did not join up with anywhere at its beginning or end, and would mean losing 20 mature trees and parking spaces in an area where 39 per cent of residents were classed as disabled, said Mrs Balme.

“West Yorkshire Combined Authority said cycle lanes would be constructed on a level and be easy to use encouraging cycling – so why choose one of the steepest hills of the area?” she said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Some of the Ovenden and Illingworth residents held a silent placard protest outside Halifax Town Hall about the proposed cycle lanes as councillors arrived

“Implementing cycle lanes outside homes means that those who have mobility issues will need to walk further, family and carers will not be able to park directly outside their homes, creating safeguarding issues and affecting their health and wellbeing.

“Some parking will be provided but this in itself causes more problems than it solves as the disabled, the elderly and children will have to make multiple trips across the cycle lanes and roads instead of easy and safe access of parking outside their homes.”

Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said he understood issues related to one element of the scheme – the proposed segregated cycle lane, most specifically at Ovenden Way and Cousin Lane.

“I’d like to assure residents that specific concerns raised with regard to loss of parking and trees are being properly considered – this isn’t a final design at this point,” he said.

A majority of councillors supported a motion proposed by Coun Patient asking officers to take the residents’ views into consideration alongside others in reconsidering the project, although the funding criteria necessitated cycling improvements be included.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said considerable strength of feeling shown indicated people needed to be not just listened to but also involved in the scheme’s development.

“Why don’t we involve them to get a better scheme?” he said.