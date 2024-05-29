More than 250 people attend meeting about plans to build wind farm above Hebden Bridge that could be England’s biggest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 250 people from across the Calder Valley attended a meeting organised by concerned groups about plans to build a giant windfarm on moorland above Hebden Bridge.

The public forum at the Birchcliffe Centre, Hebden Bridge, was organised by The Pennine Heritage Trust in partnership with Hebden Bridge Literary and Scientific Society and Stop Calderdale Windfarm in response to Calder Wind Farm Ltd’s proposals for a 65-turbine wind farm on more than 2,300 hectares of land at Walshaw Moor.

Calder Wind Farm Ltd says the windfarm could be England’s biggest if it progresses – and has submitted a scoping report to Calderdale Council to help identify the significant likely effects of the project, which would need to be fully assessed as part of a future planning application.

Campaigners against the windfarm proposals lobbied councillors at Halifax Town hall before the Cabinet meeting. Photograph courtesy of the group

The proposals have already seen concerns raised by groups ranging from Campaign for the Protection of Rural England to the estate of the late Poet Laureate Ted Hughes, who was born in Mytholmroyd.

The organisers say the meeting highlighted “environmental threats and challenges” raised by the proposals and speakers considered potential impacts.

Locally based author and broadcaster Horatio Clare provided an overview of what he fears will be the potential destruction of an internationally recognised wildlife-rich peat moorland, beloved of walkers, artists and visitors.

Nina Smith, local walker and campaigner explained impacts the windfarm might have on threatened bird species which thrive in the area.

Dr Steve Ely, Director of the Ted Hughes Network at the University of Huddersfield, explored the landscapes which inspired Ted Hughes and said these would be transformed, and, in some cases, destroyed, by the turbines.

Carl Lawrence, Emeritus Professor of Engineering at Leeds University explained the construction challenge of creating the wind farm, and how this “would irreparably industrialise the peat moorland”, including the effect damaging and removing the peat bogs which currently store significant quantities of carbon and water would be likely to have.

Mike Tull, President of the Hebden Bridge Literary and Scientific Society and Chair of the Pennine Heritage Trust said the meeting also had questions and discussion about the issues.

“These plans – if taken forward – will fundamentally change the nature of the Calder Valley and the surrounding area.

“We felt it was important to provide a forum where the facts could be laid out and discussed, enabling people to make up their minds about the scheme,” he said.