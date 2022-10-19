Calderdale Council’s Tory group leader Steven Leigh has called for a consultation period into a controversial Ryburn Valley incinerator permit appeal to be extended to 90 days.

In June Calder Valley Skip Hire’s appealed to the Planning Inspectorate against Calderdale Council’s refusal of an environmental permit necessary to operate a small waste incineration plant (SWIP) at Belmont Industrial Estate, Sowerby Bridge.

Last week Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) apologised to objectors and accepted the matter, including not notifying people within ten days of the appeal being lodged, had not been dealt with as it should have been.

Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh has called for the objection period to be extended over the Sowerby Bridge incinerator permit appeal

It was an “honest mistake” by the council, she said, the Planning Inspectorate had been notified and a 15-day period, to October 26, available for people to object.

But the council’s opposition Conservative group leader, Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) has called for this to be extended to 90 days.

Coun Leigh has written to senior officers and the council’s Labour leadership saying the authority’s performance had been, in his opinion, “cynical, unhelpful, regrettable and extremely disappointing.”

The public were given a very limited amount of time to comment, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley Skip Hire, Belmont Waste Recycling Centre, Rochdale Road, Sowerby Bridge

“The proper thing for the council to do is ensure that any objectors have time to gather further evidence, commission any necessary technical investigations and reports, and assemble appropriate legal arguments.

“I call upon the Leader of the Council (or his Deputy), and the council’s Chief Executive, and solicitor, to confirm that a period of 90 days (or more) is at least allowed as ‘the correct amount of time’,” said Coun Leigh.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said the authority apologised for what had happened and publicised the appeal and process through which people can make a representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ability for people to make representations has not been lost, and they have the same amount of time to do so as they would if the public notice had been sent out in June as it should have been.