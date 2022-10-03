More time to have your say on controversial plan for thousands of new Calderdale homes

The deadline to take part in the final public consultation on the borough’s Local Plan has been extended by a fortnight.

People now have until 5pm on Friday, October 21 to submit feedback.

The plan could see thousands of new homes and economic sites built in the borough, most of them in Brighouse, Clifton, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf.

Residents are being urged to have their say

Calderdale Council says it is extending the public consultation because of recent changes which could affect the Local Plan.

A decision by the Department for Education on a new free secondary school in Brighouse has not yet been confirmed.

But the council says a review of secondary school places in the area, compared to the projected number of school children if the Local Plan is adopted, indicates that there will be enough places already without the need for a new school.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is currently reworking the West Yorkshire Plus Transport fund programme which may also have an impact on some of the planned infrastructure improvements.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “These are big decisions about the future of our borough and it’s important that we give everyone the chance to have their say.”