Multi-million pound housing project for older people in Brighouse - including cafe and hair salon - now finished

The extra care scheme on Bramston Street, named Railway Bridge View, contains 65 one and two-bedroom apartments for over 55s, available for both affordable rent and shared ownership.

The project is the work of a collaboration between energy and regeneration specialist Equans, housing provider Home Group and Calderdale Council. It has been supported by funding through the Homes England Shared Ownership Affordable Homes Programme.

The aim is to enable people to continue living independently for as long as possible with the reassurance of a 24-hour care and support provider on site.

Railway Bridge View in Brighouse. Photo by Shaun Flannery.

It includes a hair salon, café, winter garden and various outdoor leisure areas.

The whole scheme is dementia-friendly and 10 of the flats have been designed to increase the quality of living for those with dementia.

Clever incorporations of colour, texture and an open-plan layout help to reduce over-stimulation and create a safer, more accessible environment for residents to enjoy.

The new Brighouse development is the only dementia-focused extra care scheme in Calderdale and only of only a few in the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Mangham, Regional Director for Major Projects at Equans, said: “Our partnership with Home Group has been a real success and the completion of this scheme is a very proud moment for us all.

“Railway Bridge View provides an alternative housing option for older people that focuses on encouraging independence whilst providing the reassurance of a 24-hour care system.

“This will make a huge difference to the health and wellbeing of residents, who will not only be able to enjoy their free time in the various facilities across the complex, but can also be assured that as their needs change, support will be available.”

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “It’s fantastic to see the ambitious Railway Bridge View scheme complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The high-quality facilities support people’s housing and care needs and showcase the power of great partnership working.

“The complex is close to Brighouse town centre with good transport links, supporting our commitment to see Calderdale’s towns thrive and to help residents of all ages and backgrounds to contribute to the local economy and reach their full potential.”

Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, the council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, added: “These are homes rather than a clinical looking care setting. We are determined that people aging well are able to live a full but supported life.

“Railway Bridge View is a brilliant example of our Age Friendly Calderdale commitment in action. It will support people to live a full and healthy later life by helping them to remain independent and active at the heart of their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the only dementia-focused extra care scheme in Calderdale and one of few in the North.

"We’re really proud of this innovative scheme, which will act as a benchmark in how to integrate dementia-friendly apartments into a wider complex.