Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme wins civil engineering award

The annual ceremony took place in Leeds on Friday, February 25, and saw 18 shortlisted projects battle it out to win the Smeaton Award and Centenary Award.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) chose Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme as winners in the Centenary Award category sponsored by YORhub.

On Boxing Day 2015, the village of Mytholmroyd experienced its highest recorded flood level, with 400 properties directly affected by the event.

Members of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme with their award

Immediately after the flood, central government committed to reducing flood risk in the village with construction beginning 12 months later.

Within five years, the £41m project was completed, better protecting 400 homes and businesses. The completed project includes new, raised and improved flood walls, relocation and increasing span of Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations and floodproofing buildings adjacent to the River Calder and Cragg Brook, all within physically constrained conditions.

Mark Cronshaw, VolkerStevin Environment Agency account director, said: “We are very proud to have won this prestigious award. We delivered a complex flood alleviation scheme in a restricted urban environment, despite a pandemic and two major storms.