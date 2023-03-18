News you can trust since 1853
New affordable rented homes approved for Happy Valley town Hebden Bridge

Plans for 20 new affordable homes for rent in Hebden Bridge have been given the green light.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 2 min read

Calder Valley Community Land Trust will build the energy-efficient homes on land between Heptonstall Road and Bridge Lanes.

Previously plans had been rejected but a new application has been approved.

Objections and expressions of support for the plans, which will see a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments built – was more or less equally split.

Councillor Sarah Courtney
The scheme was supported by all three ward councillors while Hebden Royd Town Council had no objections.

The ward councillors emailed messages of support to Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee, which made the decision.

Coun Dave Young (Lab, Calder) said social housing was “much needed” in Hebden Bridge and Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) said “it is a sensitive and unobtrusive proposal".

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said: “It would provide much-needed affordable housing for an area in my ward, a ward that doesn’t present many sites for building new houses.

“The fact that the development is sensitive, unobtrusive and by being planned by a not-for-profit organisation gives me further reasons to support this development.”

Planning officers, recommending the proposals be approved, said the land was allocated for housing and although development would create some harm, this would be outweighed by the significant benefit affordable homes would bring.

In the past, the site had more than 70 homes known as High Street which were demolished around 60 years ago.

Objectors cited concerns including loss of trees, impact on biodiversity, air quality, loss of privacy, impact on its historic setting, traffic issues and flood risk.

Speaking on behalf of objectors, Andy McPhee raised drainage, pollution and loss of habitat worries.

“Bridge Lane is one of the most polluted stretches of road in Calderdale, so why would we remove woodland to build houses?” he said.

Calder Valley Community Land Trust trustee Richard Henderson said homes to rent would be built, particularly with young families and young people in mind.

He said trust made changes following the previous refusal, including building on a smaller footprint and more sympathetic use of materials.

It would make a “meaningful contribution” to local housing supply and was close to public transport, schools and the town centre, he said.

