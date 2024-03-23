New Calderdale village footbridge opens to replace old one that was 'beyond repair'
The bridge, which provides a footpath over the River Calder, was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting by Jo Ward from Jo’s Kitchen, which is based next to the bridge.
Calderdale Council, with support from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal, has installed a stronger and carefully designed replacement for the old footbridge that was described the council as “beyond repair”.
The new concrete, glass and steel structure at the junction of New Road and Burnley Road has a waterproof, anti-slip surface, and complements the historic Grade II listed road bridge nearby.
It has also been designed to work with the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme.
Some parts of the structure were so big, they had to be lifted into place with a large crane overnight to minimise disruption.
The works have been completed by Jackson Civil Engineering, and form part of the A646 / A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme (CIP). This programme stretches from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor in Halifax, and is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
One aim of the programme is to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on and around this busy route.
Wider work is also aimed at addressing long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times, and aims to reduce delays for bus services.
Further CIP work in Mytholmroyd includes the creation of a new route across the edge of Burnley Road Academy playing fields to connect Burnley Road with Rochdale Canal for people walking or cycling.
Some traffic restrictions to protect a number of side road junctions have already been introduced, and a new bus shelter, covered with a ‘green’ roof, has now been installed at the New Road junction.
Once the new mains electrical supply is installed, the bus shelter will include real-time travel updates.
Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, said: “The bridge makes it easier, more pleasant and more sustainable to walk into Mytholmroyd.
"We want people to visit and invest in our towns and places to help them thrive and boost the economy.”