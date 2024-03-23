New Calderdale village footbridge opens to replace old one that was 'beyond repair'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bridge, which provides a footpath over the River Calder, was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting by Jo Ward from Jo’s Kitchen, which is based next to the bridge.

Calderdale Council, with support from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal, has installed a stronger and carefully designed replacement for the old footbridge that was described the council as “beyond repair”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new concrete, glass and steel structure at the junction of New Road and Burnley Road has a waterproof, anti-slip surface, and complements the historic Grade II listed road bridge nearby.

People gather for the official opening of the footbridge in Mytholmroyd

It has also been designed to work with the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme.

Some parts of the structure were so big, they had to be lifted into place with a large crane overnight to minimise disruption.

The works have been completed by Jackson Civil Engineering, and form part of the A646 / A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme (CIP). This programme stretches from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor in Halifax, and is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One aim of the programme is to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on and around this busy route.

Jo Ward from Jo’s Kitchen cut the ribbon to mark the official reopening of the bridge in Mytholmroyd

Wider work is also aimed at addressing long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times, and aims to reduce delays for bus services.

Further CIP work in Mytholmroyd includes the creation of a new route across the edge of Burnley Road Academy playing fields to connect Burnley Road with Rochdale Canal for people walking or cycling.

Some traffic restrictions to protect a number of side road junctions have already been introduced, and a new bus shelter, covered with a ‘green’ roof, has now been installed at the New Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the new mains electrical supply is installed, the bus shelter will include real-time travel updates.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, said: “The bridge makes it easier, more pleasant and more sustainable to walk into Mytholmroyd.