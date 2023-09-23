New campaign launches across West Yorkshire to help people make more sustainable travel choices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The initiative – led by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Ticketing Company (WYTC) – aims to encourage people, communities and businesses to make sustainable travel choices by showcasing the variety of alternative and cheaper options across the region.

Named the ‘Walk It, Ride It’ campaign, the scheme, which will also promote the health and financial benefits of sustainable travel, is being rolled out across West Yorkshire to include Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield following a successful debut in Leeds.

The 12-week campaign will be seen throughout West Yorkshire across social media, direct mail, billboards and digital sites, bus advertising, Spotify promotions as well as local radio.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, at the Walk it Ride it campaign launch.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Every trip matters, and everyone makes a difference.

“We want to encourage people to really consider their travel habits and make the right choice for the right journey.

“This campaign aims to do that by using real-life stories from people living within our communities to shine a light on their personal travel tales and how they are making a difference.

“We’re working hard to ensure transport in the region is easy, simple and affordable, making a better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”

The campaign will also highlight WYTC’s MCard app as well as journey planning on public transport and the support available to help people build confidence walking and cycling, which includes free adult cycle training.

Richard Armitage, chair of MCard, said: “Every West Yorkshire household has something to gain here. I urge you to spend more of your transport budget on the bus, the train, walking and cycling.

“This will cut your travel costs overall. If you take our £4.50 MCard DaySaver, it is cheaper than taking your car. It lets you board any bus, gives you unlimited travel in West Yorkshire, and there are no parking fees when you arrive.”