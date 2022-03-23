New flood website to launch in Calderdale to support those at risk of flooding

Mytholmroyd Flood Defences

The Eye on Calderdale website (www.eyeoncalderdale.com) was originally created in early 2015. It provides comprehensive information about flooding, including real-time detail and access to flood warnings and alerts, as well as river level data.

The website has been developed in conjunction with a range of partners all working together to tackle flooding in the borough, including the Environment Agency and community flood groups.

The site has now been completely transformed to better support businesses and residents across the borough. The changes have been developed with feedback from local people and partners and include a range of new features to improve functionality and make it more user friendly. The new site features:

A simplified flood alerts section that enables information about flood warnings and alerts to be accessed easily and quickly.

A more intuitive navigation and menu system to improve the user experience.

A modern and dynamic design to build trust and recognition and improve readability.

These new additions complement existing expert advice on preparing for, responding to, and recovering from flooding, as well as information about the schemes and projects taking place across the borough to minimise and manage the risk of flooding.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: “We know how useful the Eye on Calderdale website is, and we see huge numbers visiting the site for advice when we experience flood warnings and during flood events.

"During the recent extreme weather associated with Storm Franklin, the site experienced visitor numbers around 20 times higher than on an average day – demonstrating how valuable a resource this is.

“The site is packed with information that’s useful at any time, supporting communities before, during and after a flood. There’s lots of guidance about preparing for flooding and regular updates about the flood prevention and resilience works taking place in the borough.