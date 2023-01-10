New funding scheme for Sowerby Bridge business owners to support improvements to the look of their property

Sowerby Bridge’s high street is home to a number of buildings of unique heritage, recognised by Historic England through the Government’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) programme. The town has been allocated £2million through the HAZ programme, which is being delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council.

The programme has seen the refurbishment of the Old Town Hall, and is supporting remedial works to the Fire & Water buildings. Now, Calderdale Council is further supporting local businesses, providing assistance to support improvements to the frontages of buildings along the high street.

The Sowerby Bridge Shop Front grant scheme can fund up to 80% of costs to improve signage, stonework or other heritage restoration works to business properties along Wharf Street / Town Hall Street, situated between the railway bridge and the junction with Tuel Lane.

Old Town Hall building, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

Businesses and property owners interested in this scheme should contact [email protected] to register their interest. The deadline for expressions of interest is 30 January 2023, but demand is likely to be high, so businesses are encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible.

Approved works will commence in April 2023, and must be completed by December 2023. Calderdale Council will manage the works, working closely with business owners and contractors.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The high street in Sowerby Bridge has many beautiful heritage buildings in varied architectural styles. In some cases, these historic features are being obscured by signage or other poor-quality alterations which are detracting from the building’s original heritage.

“The shop front improvement scheme will provide a significant financial contribution to support improvements to shop fronts, not only enhancing the value and appeal of each individual business, but also having a collective positive impact on the appearance of Wharf Street and Town Hall Street.”

Raj Panesar, MD of 22 The Square, inside the Old Town Hall, Sowerby Bridge

Craig Broadwith from Historic England said: “The Sowerby Bridge Shop Front Scheme is a great opportunity for local businesses to raise their profile and improve their image, using the heritage of Sowerby Bridge as a boost for economic growth.”