The former Derdale Mill site on Derdale Street has a complex planning history with planning approval for a mix of homes and industrial units given in the 2000s.

Last June, permission was granted for a homes-only plan but this was not issued prior to Calderdale Council adopting its Local Plan in March this year.

That means Derdale Mill Ltd’s plans to build 12 homes – eight semi-detached and four detached – on the site in lieu of the nine industrial units had to be reassessed as approval of the Local Plan represented a material change in policy, the council’s planning committee was told.

Part of the Derdale Street site inTodmorden

Officers said, for this site, there is no significant change between the former revised Unitary Development Plan and the new Local Plan.

Earlier objections from former Calder ward councillor Dave Young and Todmorden Town Council highlighted flood risk concerns.

Todmorden Town Council’s 2022 submission said: “This is an area that really suffers with flooding – especially surface water flooding.

“It is thought that this has worsened since the building of the Lidl supermarket which was built at a raised level to protect it from flooding.”

In line with earlier approval, 25 homes have already been built on what is also a raised site.

The Environment Agency had initially objected but withdrew this following changes to the plans and officers say the proposals now meet policy requirements.

Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) and Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked questions about flooding risk.

Agent for the applicant, Tony Deakin, said the homes were replacing permitted industrial units which would have had hard standing – the homes plan meant 70 per cent of the site was now permeable.

This application included measures for some surface water storage, allowing an attenuated flow into the sewer, said Mr Deakin.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said: “It is good to see that we have got the surface water drainage in place and the attenuation tank there.”