Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outline planning permission was granted by Calderdale Council for the proposals to build the homes on land off Phoebe Lane, which is off Siddal Top Lane, in 2018.

Now developers Fernbrook Associates Ltd are seeking approval for the reserved matters application, which deals in the detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

The 3.3-hectare site is a former quarry and metal-processing works.

The earlier outline permission – for up to 105 homes – also established where access to the scheme will be if it is approved and this will be from Phoebe Lane.

Planning officers are recommending councillors approve the plans, which have received 74 letters of objection on a number of points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns include quality of the access route and increase in traffic, concerns about waste buried on the site when it was an aluminium recycling plant, worries for wildlife, flood risk and pressure on infrastructure such as school places and GP surgeries.

If permission is granted when the council’s planning committee meets on Tuesday, March 12, the company proposes to build 10 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments, 32 three-bedroom houses, 54 two-bedroom houses.

Taking into account reports from consultees including Yorkshire Water and the Coal Authority, with some suggesting some planning conditions would be required, planning officers believe the application meets planning policy requirements.