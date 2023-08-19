The INNS Mapper app and website will enable people to report sightings, surveys and the management of INNS.

The project has been funded by several organisations and designed and developed by the INNS Mapper Steering Group which includes Yorkshire Water, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) and the Wales Resilient Ecological Network (WaREN).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users of INNS Mapper will be able to report sightings of invasive non-native species, as well as add photos of species they spot for them to be verified.

New invasive species mapping tool has launched - app and website will enable people to report sightings

The app and website will also allow for reports of INNS surveys and management of INNS, acting as a platform to heighten coordination of INNS management across catchments and regions.

It is hoped increased reporting will help to build a picture of how significant a problem INNS are across Great Britain and inform how they are monitored and managed in the future.

INNS are not native to Britain and have been accidentally or purposefully introduced by people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The negative impacts of INNS are far reaching for the environment, economy and socially. They can cause irreparable harm and it is vital they are prevented from spreading, carefully managed and handled by those who encounter them.

Dr Steph Bradbeer, invasive species and biosecurity ecologist at Yorkshire Water, said: “INNS Mapper will provide an easy way for people to report sightings, surveys and management of invasive non-native species in England, Wales and Scotland.

"The ability to record management alongside sightings and surveys will allow for the dissemination and coordination of INNS management across catchments and regions. In addition to their environmental impacts, INNS cause a significant economic impact, estimated to be £4 billion per year, highlighting the importance of their management and minimising their impact.”