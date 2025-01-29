New Lidl: Supermarket giant reveals plans for new store at former factory site in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
A major supermarket brand wants to open a new store in a Calderdale village.

Lidl has announced it wants to open a branch in Hipperholme.

The supermarket giant is planning the store on the site of the former Crosslee factory on Brighouse Road.

It is hosting a consultation on Thursday, February 6 at Old Brodleians Rugby Club on Denholme Gate Road between 3pm and 7pm so people can find out more.

The former Crosslee factory site in HipperholmeThe former Crosslee factory site in Hipperholme
Councillors approved outline planning permission for a £60m homes, supermarket and retail units development on the former factory site in 2022.

And the Courier reported in October last year how plans for 172 new homes and a 72-bed care home at the site had been approved.

Ward councillors for the area were worried about the safety of one of the new housing estate’s entrance and exit routes, and had urged Calerdale Council planning committee members to refuse Barratt Homes and Torsion Care’s application.

But a majority agreed the scheme should go ahead.

Permission is subject to a number of planning conditions and legal agreements which will secure around £1m-worth of improvements and that 25 per cent of the homes will be classed as affordable.

The legal agreement includes the delivery of pedestrian crossings on Brighouse Road, Wakefield Road and close to the junction with St Giles’ Road.

A contribution of £242,589 towards off-site improvements to public open space in the area is also included.

Tumble dryer manufacturer Crosslee PLC announced they were stopping production at their Hipperholme factory in 2019.

The company’s board said it was no longer viable to continue to manufacture tumble dryers and therefore “reluctantly decided to cease” doing so.

