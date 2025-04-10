New look planned for historic Calderdale ballroom bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic Calderdale town hall’s ballroom bar is set to get a makeover.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council is seeking permission to make alterations at the Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall.

By re-using joinery from the courtroom, the aim is to use this to better blend the bar – which is a more recent addition - in as a key part of the ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, feature Minton tiling currently obscured by the bar’s contours will re-emerge into view, says a supporting statement with the application.

Todmorden Town Hall

Materials, proportions and details will be appropriate for the building and constitute and overall improvement, it says.

“Todmorden Town Hall’s original purpose in 1875 was the administrative and judicial hub for the town.

“Although this is still the case in small part today with Todmorden Town Council and Calderdale Council, for the building to remain viable in today’s society its focus needs to be on community, events, weddings, entertainment, conferencing and tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of these proposals is to make the building a viable and sustainable facility that serves the communities needs in as many ways as possible,” says the application.

The statement says the existing ballroom bar is a contemporary installation from the 2010s, constructed from laminated composite panels, timber carcases and melamine worktops.

The back bar is constructed from similar contemporary materials with open shelving and spotlights and its excessive height and proportions sit awkwardly against the coved wall and balcony balustrade above.

Its position also cloaks Minton tiles that line the perimeter of the ballroom, says the supporting statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bar’s contemporary appearance and materials have little to no reference to the ornately decorated ballroom it sits within.

“Proposals detailed in this application look to remove all contemporary bar fixtures and fittings and replace with a bar design that utilises existing courtroom joinery and accommodates existing ballroom features such as Minton tiles and perimeter banding,” it adds.

The proposed bar front features low level curved joinery from the courtroom and with square panelling, this will visually govern the new bar, mimicking the curvature of the coved wall and balcony balustrade above.

The application - number 25/00128/LBC, – can be viewed on the council’s website.