Ogden Water has been named Yorkshire’s favourite reservoir

Ogden Water has been crowned Yorkshire’s favourite reservoir after beating off competition from Grimwith and Langsett.

With 46 per cent of the vote Ogden Water was a clear winner in the Yorkshire Water poll, which was conducted on the firm’s Facebook page.

The race for second was a tighter affair, with Langsett winning 28 per cent of the vote, with Grimwith third with 26 per cent.

Ogden Water, which is managed by Calderdale Council is three miles long, offering huge variety. There are rough pastures, picturesque woodland, rugged moorland and tumbling streams to explore.

Philip Tennyson, Yorkshire Water’s Countryside and Recreation Spokesperson, said: “These are all fabulous reservoirs which offer wonderful free days out, but I can certainly understand why Ogden Water was such a huge favourite with the public.

“Although they did not end up winners this time, I would urge the public to visit both Grimwith and Langsett as they are both very special.”