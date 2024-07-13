Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Park Wood Crematorium in Elland has been commended by an official watchdog.

The facility scored nearly top marks – 461 points out of a possible 470 – when it was inspected recently by the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities.

The crematorium was assessed against more than 80 criteria across six key areas of service delivery, including staff, premises, administration and environmental performance.

Most of the scores were above the national average.

Councillor Edward Latham, president of the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities, said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that the inspection found the facility to be operating in accordance with the three key areas of compliance.

“In addition, the crematorium inspector found an excellent level of service provision and did not feel it necessary to make any recommendations.”

The Inspector highlighted that “staff are always present to assist mourners” and have the required training and qualifications, the chapel is “welcoming” and “comfortable”, “a good standard of maintenance exists throughout the grounds” and “webcasting facilities are available to enable the service to be broadcast over the internet to mourners who are unable to attend the event”.

A process was found to be in place to ensure religious and cultural requirements can be accommodated, and the facilities are accessible for wheelchair users..

Efforts to keep environmental impacts to a minimum were also praised.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “People use our crematorium and bereavement services in some of the most difficult times in their lives so it’s extremely important to us to ensure they receive a professional, compassionate and respectful service, with the reassurance that they are in a safe pair of hands, with any support they need.

“We are proud of the service and our dedicated staff, who show so much kindness, care and commitment in everything they do, and it’s great to hear that industry experts think the same.

"The impressive 98 per cent compliance rating in the inspection reflects the high standards that we maintain.”

For more information about Park Wood Crematorium, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/births-marriages-and-deaths/funerals-and-cremations/about-park-wood-crematorium

