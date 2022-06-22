Planners agree to build homes instead of industrial units at Todmorden site

The new homes, eight semi-detached and four detached, can be built at Derdale Street, Todmorden, planning councillors agreed.

Permission for the industrial units was given as part of mixed use development back in 2006, with the homes component of that application now developed as Mill Bank Close.

One letter of support had been received from a nearby resident but ward councillor Coun Dave Young (Lab, Calder), and Todmorden Town Council opposed the application, voiced concerns about flooding.

These did not necessarily relate to the site itself but surrounding homes, given the site level would be raised as part of the development, with possible water “run off” the concern.

However, officers said although the industrial units were not constructed, the external ground level was established to comply with the requirements of a Flood Risk Assessment accompanying the application, made in 2003, which has meant raising the ground level above that of the adjacent Derdale Street.

Given that the 2006 permission was implemented before expiring, permission remains in place for construction of the industrial units and it follows from this that the raised ground levels established on the current application site are lawful, said their briefing papers to Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee.

Additionally, agent for applicants Derdale Mill Limited, Tony Deakin, told councillors there were benefits in having homes rather than units, which already had permission, on the site.

Neighbours from both Mill Bank Close and neighbouring homes had approached the applicants asking them not to build industrial units.

“Developers have taken this on board and think there is a planning gain to be had with houses instead of industrial units,” said Mr Deakin.

This is because the already permitted units would have seen 100 per cent hardstanding at the site, but building homes instead reduced this to 60 per cent with design features for the homes scheme including permeable drives, suitable drainage work and some landscaping.

Mr Deakin said he was familiar with the site over a four decade period as in the past a property of his own was very close and he had seen the effects of flooding in 1982 and 2000, in which flood levels exceeded the more recent 2015 and 2020 levels.

The calculations had been detailed in the run up to the 2006 permission and since, and Yorkshire Water were happy with the surface water drainage capacity, he said.

On the site itself, bordered along its southern edge by the Rochdale Canal, stepped entrances to homes and fitted flood boards would be features.

Councillors David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe), Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) and Coun Robert Thornber (Con, Ryburn) asked questions about the flooding risk, planning officers replying there should not be a risk to properties on Derdale Street.

Related to this Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked about tree planting and landscaping, Coun Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) asked about street lighting and highway arrangements and Coun Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) wanted information about pedestrian access.

Mr Deakin said a management company would be set up for all residents with a service charge which would cover maintaining communal areas, pavements and lighting.

The approval, given by councillors in line with officers’ recommendation, require the developer to sign a Section 106 agreement – these are commonly used by councils to ask for financial sums to alleviate issues – for contributions totalling around £71,000 towards education and public transport, and that one of the homes developed must be “affordable”.