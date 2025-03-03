Proposals to build six semi-detached bungalows and a detached house at a Todmorden site have been submitted to planners.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilnhurst Developments Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission for the new homes at land north of Badger Wood.

Supporting statements with the application, compiled for the applicant by Watergrove CGI architectural design services, say the development will develop an area of vacant land off Eldon Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A private access road to the site will be created, if the application is approved.

Halifax Town Hall

A previous application was approved for nine homes at the site, with this revised application seeking to amend bungalow designs.

Richard Scholfield, of Kilnhurst Developments Ltd, who lives close by, has opted to build six semi-detached bungalows – consolidating three plots - as well as a detached house for his family, including elderly family members, say the supporting statements.

Proposals involve reshaping lower banking levels and building a retaining wall in gabion baskets, stepped up to create a level garden and patio area at the back of the homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These would face the Rochdale Canal across the estate road with a rear backdrop of the reformed bank with new native species shrubs and wildflowers planted to strengthen a natural buffer zone, according to the application.

To boost biodiversity the scheme would also see 185 small native trees planted on what is described as sparsely vegetated ground”, improving woodland and watercourses.

Bird and bat boxes, “hedgehog highways” and hedgerow planting will also be gains, say the statements.

The application, number 25/00123/FUL, can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.