Planning applications: Bid to convert former helicopter hangar at farm near Sowerby Bridge
J O’Shaughnessy wants to convert and extend the building to provide extra living space at Longroyd Farm, Long Royd Road, Triangle.
Documents with the application – number 23/00931/HSE – say the outbuilding in question was used as a helicopter hangar and landing pad, and external circulation space, for the personal use of the occupants of Long Royd House for many years.
The building is in the green built and close to Grade II listed Long Royd, but the supporting documents say the planning history of the site is unclear on the council’s online system with regard to the former helicopter hangar building.
Planning permission was granted in 1994 for “removal of condition…only to use as garage and new agricultural implement shed” but the limited available information does not confirm where it was approved, or its size, say the documents.
Nevertheless, an aerial image taken in 2002 shows the building and associated hardstanding areas have been in existence for well over the requisite four years and, as such, the building and associated is considered to be lawful in accordance with relevant planning laws.
The new proposals meet green belt development policy, argue the applicant’s agents in the documents.
The planning application – and other recent planning requests – are available to view and comment on online by visiting Calderdale Council’s planning portal on its website at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/search-and-comment-planning-applications