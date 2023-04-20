A planning application has been submitted to turn Elland Town Hall Buildings, on Southgate, into the flats.

The bid is for 51 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments.

C49 Architecture, who have been commissioned to undertake the project, have described the building as “the primary iconic architectural feature of the town”.

Elland Town Hall buildings

Calderdale Council sold the town hall buildings to a private owner in 2005.

Since Elland Town Council moved out of the premises, they have had several uses including as a dance hall, bingo hall, snooker club, gym, banqueting hall and cinema.

The main hall is currently unused. The buildings still house a shop and restaurant, while the upper floors are used for storage.

C49 Architecture says the current retail units to Southgate and Huddersfield Road would remain as part of the redevelopment.

The residential accommodation would occupy the upper floors and roof space.

They also say: “This development will bring much needed accommodation, investment into Elland with a one-of-a type client looking to invest large sums of money into this building to make it the iconic building in the centre of Elland with a use to match.”

Calderdale Council is currently working on a regeneration of Elland town centre after receiving a £6m grant for the project from the Government.

Aimed at revitalising the town centre and boost visitor numbers, the plans include revised road layouts with wider pavements, improvements to the market square, and the refurbishment and bringing back into use of The Cartwheel Club.