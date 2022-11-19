Brighouse-based Ling Leisure Ltd have applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to develop the 12-hole, woodland-themed course at Shibden Park.

It would be on the former pitch and putt site.

They also want to construct a building for admissions to the course and refreshments.

Shibden Park Estate, Halifax

A supporting statement has been submitted which says: “We’re looking to submit plans to develop an adventure golf course in Shibden Park on the old pitch and putt site – it’s been closed for a number of years now and is due a much needed refurbishment.

“We feel the modernisation of the old pitch and putt golf site, which was once a popular attraction in itself, will bring a much-needed family experience to Shibden Park.”

The sport can be played by people from around age five, they say, adding the course will cover between 700 to 900 square metres.

The application, numbered 22/00616/FUL, including proposed layout, can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

The park is next to Grade II* listed Shibden Hall, ancestral home of Anne Lister, whose story has been portrayed in the BBC/HBO television series Gentleman Jack.

A heritage statement submitted with the plans says the applicants would work with the council on the scheme and plan to use locally-sourced natural timber and stone for the kiosk.

It says landscaping will enhance the course and be “sensitive” to the area.

Within the park, “the setting is not in close vicinity to Shibden Hall and so would have no impact on the building or any other heritage asset whatsoever,” the statement adds.