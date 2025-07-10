A planning application for more than 400 new homes in a Calderdale town, due to be decided by councillors this week, was withdrawn late in the day.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee were told by planning officers that Avant Homes North Yorkshire and JS Morton & Sons’ application to build homes on land north and south of Exley Lane in Elland, close to Park Works at Park Road, had been withdrawn from the agenda “due to legal reasons”.

It is likely they will be back before planners soon.

Plans had been revised after councillors agreed to defer their decision in April to see if changes could be made to improve the application.

Halifax Town Hall

The applicants are seeking full permission for 306 new homes and outline – establishing principle of development and access only at this stage – for a further 130 homes.

Council officers were recommending the revised plans be approved, subject to planning conditions and a legal agreement.

They said the proposed amendments to the plans are acceptable and recommended planning councillors should allow the applications.

However, more than 180 objections had been received over the plans to date, including concerns about impact on highway safety and flooding fears.

There have also been worries about the design and layout on what the applicants described in the spring meeting as a difficult site to develop.

A number of ward councillors have also objected to the plans.

Planning committee councillors have previously accepted the principle of building homes on the site has been established.