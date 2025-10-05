Planning bid for substation for Calderdale battery plant

Permission to build and operate a substation to support a battery energy storage system (BESS) at Elland is being sought.

Gresham House DevCo Pipeline Limited has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to develop the substation on storage land at the back of Micheldever Tyres at Lowfields Way.

Supporting statements with the application say a substation in the same location was originally given consent in 2020, then removed from the layout by a subsequent application in 2021.

Most recently, in March this year, a further amended consent for the site was given the go-ahead.

The units would be placed on land next to Lowfields Way, Elland.

The BESS itself – at Lowfields, immediately to the west – was granted planning permission in March 2023, say the papers.

“Consent is now sought to reinstate the substation as it is now required to support a neighbouring Battery Energy Storage System (Lowfields 2 BESS)

“The proposed substation would be operationally integrated with the consented Lowfields 2 BESS.”