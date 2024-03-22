Plans finally go in for new Halifax pool and leisure centre including new cafe and soft play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax has been without a swimming pool since the Skircoat Road pool shut during the pandemic and never reopened.

North Bridge Leisure Centre shut in March 2022 in anticipation of work starting on a new combined pool and leisure centre at that site – but then spiralling costs meant the project had to be put on hold.

In October, Calderdale Council announced work on the scheme had started again and it was hoping to have the new centre open in early 2026.

Today, the council has said plans for the new centre have been submitted for planning approval.

They include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a learner pool with a viewing and seating area and a refurbished eight-court sports hall.

There are also plans for a 120-station fitness suite, two multi-functional studios, a dedicated cycling studio, a children’s soft play and adventure area, a tag game arena and a cafe and community area.

And the project will include a wet changing village and a Changing Places facility for disabled people, and separate dry change facilities for sports hall and gym use.

The design updates will be considered as part of a ‘non-material amendment’ to the existing planning application. Subject to approval, the designs will then be developed in more detail.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s deputy leader, said: “Moving forward with the Halifax Leisure Centre plans highlights our ongoing commitment to an ambitious future for the town.

"One where more people can be active and healthy in modern, energy-efficient leisure facilities, which add to the wider regeneration that’s helping Halifax to thrive.

“We have balanced this level of ambition with work on cost reduction to keep most of the original designs the same but with some tweaks that will enable us to deliver this exciting project within the available budget, given the significant financial pressures facing all councils.”

Coun Jenny Lynn, the council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, added: “We know how important it is to have great leisure facilities in Halifax that all our diverse communities can use and afford.