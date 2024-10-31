Plans to build 122 new homes for "affordable rent” in Halifax have been submitted

By John Greenwood
Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 16:45 BST
Proposals to build 122 new homes for “affordable rent” in Calderdale have been submitted.

Eden Planning and Development have put in plans for the homes to Calderdale Council on behalf of the applicants, social housing provider Together Housing.

Together is seeking planning permission to build the houses on 2.2 acres of land at Ovenden Green at Ovenden, Halifax.

The “T” shaped site is split into two parcels.

Together Housing plans to build 122 new homes "for affordable rent" on land next to Ovenden Green, Ovenden, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View
Together Housing plans to build 122 new homes "for affordable rent" on land next to Ovenden Green, Ovenden, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View
Supporting statements in Eden’s submission say the homes would be for 100 per cent affordable rent and include a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.

Six house types, are proposed, including some single storey maisonettes and two-storey homes.

In all, 22 homes will be one-bedroom, 53 will be two-bedroom, 37 will be three bedroom and ten will be four bedroom, according to the application.

The types of homes are based on data showing which will most meet need.

They will be built predominantly as terraced rows of between three and seven homes, along with some semi-detached properties, if permission is granted.

All the homes will have some private amenity space and a central area of public open space will span Ovenden Green and Ovenden Avenue.

They will also have some eco features, including solar panels on south facing roofs.

Access to the estate will link in with the existing road network, with a new entry created from Ovenden Avenue, looping round to connect with Ovenden Green.

There is also a new turning head proposed off Ovenden Avenue

There are 164 parking spaces proposed across the site, an overall ratio of approximately 1.3 spaces per home.

In the past, planning approval has been given for proposed housing schemes, say the supporting papers.

They argue the case that: “The proposed development would provide 122 affordable homes on an affordable rent basis where there is an acute housing need.

“The site largely comprises a residential allocation where the council supports the delivery of new homes, and also, in part, comprises a previously developed site.

“The proposed development would make a significant contribution to the council meeting its housing requirements.”

The full application, number 24/01000/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

