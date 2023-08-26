News you can trust since 1853
Plans to convert two Brighouse houses into a small-scale children’s home

Converting two houses into a small-scale children’s home would aim to create a normal family environment for them, according to a planning application.
By John Greenwood
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Northern Community Pathways Residential Services has applied for permission to convert two houses at Oaklands, Brighouse, into the new home.

It would return the address to the single property it once was, having been previously converted into two homes, according to supporting documents with the application to Calderdale Council.

The home will be for a maximum of four children, aged for eight to 18 years, says the statement, compiled by agent Rose Consulting.

Halifax Town Hall
Halifax Town Hall
It says: “The children will live at the property long term, hopefully for many years.

“This is not a halfway house or emergency housing for children.

“The purpose of the home would be to support the children to build their confidence, help them in developing life skills and prepare them for life when they leave the home to fend for themselves.

“This type of support has been found to be most effective in helping these children to have normal lives and not experience problems in later life.”

The proposal does not involve any alterations to the exterior or interior of the property.

The applicant has had regular discussions with the local social services department, who have confirmed the urgent local need for such care homes, says the statement.

“The proposed children’s home seeks to replicate as closely as possible a normal family environment.

“This type of provision, which government policy is promoting, is to help children who often, through no fault of their own, have not had good parenting in their early years,” it adds.

Under OFSTED requirements, such care homes must be run as closely as possible to a typical family household.

To enable this, six carers would operate on a shift pattern of 48 hours on, 60 hours off, if the plans are permitted.

Other than changeover times, usually each morning, there will no more than three carers on the premises at any one time, says the statement.

The planning application, with the number 23/00825/COU, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

