Modelling for a flood scheme at Walsden near Todmorden has taken three major flood events into consideration.

A strategic outline case has been approved and scope for an outline business case to be made for a flood alleviation scheme for the village, often among the worst hit places when flooding hits Calderdale,

And alongside natural flood management techniques, Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme Board partners have also had a bid approved for further funding to investigate using the new-disused Ramsden Clough reservoir above Walsden as part of a solution.

A view from the hills of Gauxholme and the Walsden Valley near Todmorden

Detailed hydraulic modelling along with natural flood management modelling is taking some time due to its complexity but partners are nearing completion of a baseline model now. This has been successfully calibrated against the three recent major flood events of 2012, 2015 and 2020.

Having agreed the different options partners want to investigate further to reduce flood risk in Walsden, engagement is taking place with specific landowners and key stakeholders including residents, business owners, Network Rail, Walsden Bowling and Cricket Club, Calderdale Council and the Calder and Colne River Trust, to name but a few, the board heard.

An update on the Back Waterloo remediation scheme at Shade was also given to members, who were told the strategic outline business case has been approved with next steps including hydraulic modelling and options investigated in more detail.

This scheme aims to deal with a general reduction in the Walsden Water bed and scour damaging flood walls between Shade School and the Back Waterloo cottages.

