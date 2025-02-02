Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital in Calderdale is planning to generate power by placing almost 400 solar panels on and around the building.

Spire Hospital has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to put 376 solar photo voltaic PV panels in place at its Elland Lane, Elland, building.

If planning permission is granted, the panels will be installed on the pitched roof of the private hospital’s building and on a ground mounted system within the boundary.

Luke Strange Ltd, Architecture and Planning, consultants for the applicant, says the proposal is for both roof and ground mounted solar panels.

Spire Hospital at Elland.

The roof mounted solar on the existing roof will be 85m away from a heritage location, while the ground mounted system will be sited in associated garden land 150m away from the heritage location.

The Spring Gardens public house, which is a Grade II listed building, is to the east of the hospital and is the only heritage location with the immediate vicinity, says the supporting statement.

The panels would be more than 85 metres away from the pub and a new apartment block, Heathfield Grange, has been developed between the proposed hospital panel locations and Spring Gardens, so would not impact on the heritage building, the applicant argues.

Consultants say with the exception of the ground mounted solar panels works, proposals will have no impact upon either the generation or discharge of surface water.

The proposed ground mounted solar will be sited on garden land and drain naturally into the existing soil.

The application, number 24/00311/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s website.