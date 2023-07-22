News you can trust since 1853
Project to replace three derelict Halifax tower blocks with more than 100 new homes up for national award

A scheme to build over 100 new affordable homes in Halifax has been shortlisted for a national award.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read

Judges at the Inside Housing Development Awards will cast their eyes over the Beech Hill redevelopment project that is being delivered by Together Housing Group, Calderdale Council, Esh Construction and Equans.

As part of the redevelopment of the site, three derelict tower blocks, a depot and nine garages are being replaced with 106 new two, three, four, and five-bedroomed homes.

The first 20 homes of the flagship development were recently completed, with work to refurbish 70 homes on the existing estate with new insulation, roofing, solar panels, windows and doors also coming to an end.

Beech Hill in HalifaxBeech Hill in Halifax
Due to the landscape and costs associated with the demolition and subsequent redevelopment, the project had previously been seen as “unviable” and “impossible”.

But, after leveraging investment worth more than £25m, the area is being transformed and residents have already begun moving in.

The awards that the project is nominated for recognise schemes that have made a positive impact in communities.

George Paterson, executive director of property at Together Housing Group, said: “We’re thrilled that our groundbreaking project is being recognised at a national awards ceremony.

"To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is incredible and shows that the development and its impact on the wider area are being recognised at a national level.

“Beech Hill will offer fantastic homes to residents in Halifax and we’re very proud of the work we’ve achieved so far.

Despite some of the challenges we’ve faced, we know from speaking to some residents who have moved in what a difference the new homes have made to their lives and for the Halifax community.”

Chris Hale, pre-construction director for Esh Construction, said: “The Beech Hill development represents real change for the community and partnership working at its very best.

"While this site has presented a number of challenges, we are proud to reach this key milestone and hand over 20 new homes for local people to start their next chapter.”

The winners of the awards will be announced on September 29.

