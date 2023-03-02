In the question time section of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet meeting, the issue of work being done at Stocks Lane was raised with members.

The rural route, which links the villages of Luddenden and Mount Tabor, suffered a landslip in February 2022.

Vishal Gupta asked when it would re-open.

A view of the damage at Stocks Lane. Luddenden

“Stocks Lane has been closed for a year for civil engineering work and it is creating problems for the residents to go to Mount Tabor – by when will this be completed?” he said.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she knew it well as a ward representative.

“I know this has caused great difficulty to local residents as well as people from Mount Tabor. We continue to request updates from the insurer to understand their programme.

“Due to the time of the year and the complexity of the work, the best estimate they can give is that their work should be completed by the end of May, 2023.

Angry residents have been left baffled why the rural route which links Luddenden village and Mount Tabor has been closed for so long

“In the coming weeks, as work progresses, the contractor should be able to provide another update with more confidence,” she said.

At full council Mr Gupta also raised the issue of speeding in Warley ward of Halifax.

Cabinet member for Public Services, and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the council recognised concerns about speeding vehicles and its community partnership team worked with the police, particularly Operation Hawmill, to tackle such issues.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden, has been shut since February 2022

